Tenure of Cochin Smart Mission Limited extended till 2024

May 31, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The extension of the operational life of Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) till 2024 will give a fresh lease of life to various projects under way, including two that were on the verge of being shelved, Hibi Eden, MP, has said.

The Ernakulam market renovation at an estimated cost of ₹72 crore faced uncertainty owing to technical issues posed by the potential expiry of CSML. The project featured a new market complex including a solid waste treatment system, water supply, rainwater harvesting, solar energy generation, cameras, parking, and loading and unloading facilities spread over 2.15 lakh sq.ft.

Similarly, the Centrally administered Thuruthy Rajeev Awas Yojana (RAY) housing project for the homeless in which CSML was also an implementing partner had also got delayed owing to various reasons. The project was in danger of being shelved owing to lapses in complying with timelines.

Mr. Eden said he had called for the intervention of the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Urban Affairs Rajeev Ranjan Singh for extending the operational period of CSML. The same issue had been raised with almost everyone involved in policy formation following which the period had been extended now, said Mr. Eden. Though the intervention was made specifically for Kochi, it may benefit other Smart City projects as well, he said.

Mr. Eden said CSML stood out for its projects that were capable of changing the face of the city and facilitating a new urban life. Transportation, heritage and tourism, society and governance, and economic growth were the four focal areas of CSML based on the analysis of current and future requirements.

Till now, 20 projects considered under CSML have been completed with two in the tendering stage. Around 30 projects are on, and the extension of the tenure of CSML will benefit all of them. Avoiding the suspension of projects already under way or shelving of projects altogether will prove critical to Kochi city.