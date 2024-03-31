Tentative move to cultivate millets as farmers wait out another long dry spell

March 31, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - KOCHI

A long spell without rain threatens to plunge farmers’ plans for the upcoming Vishu into disarray. But there is a tentative move to cultivate millets considering their suitability to dry conditions. Farmers are now increasingly experimenting with millets, especially in areas such as North Paravur, according to sources in the Department of Agriculture.

V.V. Manoj, a farmer who took up millet cultivation early, says farmers in his panchayat Kottuvally have responded positively to the initiative. Sixty acres have been brought under millet sowing in the first crop this season in Kottuvally and neighbouring areas, while another 20 acres have been taken up in Palakkad district, he adds.

According to sources in the Agriculture department, the last season saw around 50 hectares under millet cultivation. The acreage under the crop is likely to remain at the same level during the coming seasons. Millets are now being recognised for their value as a healthy alternative to other staples like rice.

Rice cultivation, especially pokkali rice in coastal areas, is in trouble owing to the dry spell. Draining of the fields is yet to be completed before the first spell of rains and field preparations for sowing. Ernakulam district saw around 440 hectares under pokkali rice cultivation last season. The total rice cultivation in the district in the first season last year was around 800 hectares. The second season is more widespread with around 3,000 hectares coming under rice cultivation.

Farmers under the Kudumbashree Mission too have taken up millet cultivation along with vegetables, banana, and rice. Around 2,000 groups of farmers are engaged in the first season with holdings ranging from 25 cents. Millet cultivation in the district under the Kudumbashree is in the range of 50 acres.

Meanwhile, weather data indicates that the entire State has experienced huge deficiency in rain compared to the long-term average, and some districts had not received any rain at all in the recent period. In the period between March 1 and March 20, nine of the 14 districts saw large deficits, while five districts did not receive any rain at all. Large deficit was in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kollam, Kottayam, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur districts. There was no rainfall in Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Wayanad districts.

