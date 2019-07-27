Tension on Cusat campus as rival groups clash

Tension prevailed on Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) campus at Kalamassery on Friday evening after a fight broke out at a nearby cafe following the election at the hostel, Sahara, for B.Tech students.

Several students were reportedly injured in the melee shortly after which the Kalamassery police evicted the hostel inmates. A case was also registered against 15 senior students invoking IPC Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon) 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), and 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place).

Things began to boil over after the election results were declared in which the SFI panel lost all the four posts to a common collective of students owing allegiance to other outfits.

M. Rahmathulla, an LLM student and a senate member, alleged that SFI activists had thrashed students at a café on the backside of the campus out of frustration over losing elections. He accused the police of protecting the perpetrators of violence. “We were trying to secure CCTV footage from the café though its owner is reluctant to part with it possibly out of fear of backlash from the SFI,” he alleged.

T.P. Jibin, district vice-president, SFI, shot down the allegations and raised a counter-accusation that the KSU and the MSF had instigated violence taking advantage of a long-running feud between the SFI and a gang at the hostel.

“We knew that the election outcome would be against us and had warned our members to stay away from trouble even if there was provocation from the other side. There was already some tension following provocative slogans scribbled on the walls of the hostel rooms which was probably exacerbated following an argument at the café leading to the scuffle,” he said.

K.M. Anas, district general secretary, KSU, alleged that a gang of around 20 members had beaten up the students including three of its activists.

While the anti-SFI grouping claimed that five students bashed up by the SFI had sustained serious injuries, the SFI claimed that three of their activists were under treatment. The Ernakulam Medical College authorities said five students had sought treatment at the hospital, though none of them were admitted as the injuries were not serious though one student was asked to undergo a scan.

Later in the night, KSU activists took out a protest march to the Kalamassery police station.