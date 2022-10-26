Tension on CUSAT campus after clash between SFI activists, hostel residents

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 26, 2022 20:44 IST

Tension prevailed on the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) campus on Wednesday following clashes involving residents of the Sahara hostel for B.Tech. students and members of the Students Federation of India (SFI).

The incident is reportedly part of the ongoing rift between residents of the hostel, who had rallied under the banner of 'Sahara Community' and the SFI. The differences had worsened after the residents had won the mandate recently to run the hostel mess.

Hostel residents alleged that nearly 20 persons that included SFI activists on the campus barged into the Sahara hostel by 3 p.m. and started attacking them. Four students were taken to Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, after they sustained injuries. “The police had lathicharged us while permitting SFI activists to leave the hostel premises,” alleged a hostel resident.

The SFI district leadership alleged that a combine of students affiliated to the Muslim Students Federation and Fraternity Movement was behind the attacks against their members. The room of the unit president of the federation was ransacked and set on fire by miscreants. “Six of our activists were admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital,” it said.

