Tension during KSU march to Sanskrit varsity

June 09, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - KOCHI

Tension prevailed at the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit after the police used water cannons to disperse Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) activists who took out a protest march to the main campus at Kalady on Friday.

The protesters were demanding action against those responsible for the alleged irregularities in the admission of the accused in the fake teacher certificate row to the PhD programme of the Department of Malayalam at the varsity.

The march, which began around 12 noon, was stopped by the police at the main gate. The activists tried to enter the campus by removing barricades. The police fired water cannons as the activists shouted slogans alleging that Vidya K., a native of Thrikaripur in Kasaragod, was admitted to the PhD programme in 2020 in violation of reservation norms.

They also alleged that the former SFI leader, who is facing non-bailable charges for forging the experience certificate, was hiding in the ladies’ hostel to evade arrest. They demanded that the admission of the accused to the PhD programme be cancelled.

The police removed the activists, including KSU State president Aloshious Xavier, from the scene.

