Tension between V4 Kochi, DYFI activists

KOCHI

07 January 2021 02:11 IST

V4 Kochi takes out protest march to police station over arrest of activists

Tension prevailed in front of the Maradu police station for a while on Wednesday morning after minor skirmishes broke out between activists of V4 Kochi, the recently launched apolitical outfit, and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI).

It was prevented from boiling over after the police intervened.

V4 Kochi had staged a protest march to the station over the arrest of four of their activists, including its campaign controller Nipun Cherian, from their homes late on Tuesday night in connection with the unauthorised opening of the yet-to-be-opened Vyttila flyover earlier in the evening, sparking all-round confusion and traffic block. The police had to intervene and send back the motorists the same way without allowing them to exit through the other end.

Shortly thereafter, DYFI activists also staged a march to the station, hailing the State government for the completion of the flyover, leading to tension between the two sides. The march was organised by the Maradu and Nettoor units of the DYFI.

“The needless provocation on the part of the DYFI was testimony to the CPI(M)’s discomfort at the growing popularity of V4 Kochi and its leader Nipun Cherian,” said Shakeer Ali, secretary, V4 Kochi.

However, the DYFI accused the other side of clandestinely intruding into their ranks with ulterior motives. “One of their workers was caught moving among our activists with a camera hidden in his pocket,” said Kiran Raj K.V., president of the DYFI Thripunithura block committee.

Meanwhile, the Maradu police have charged the arrested V4 Kochi activists with non-bailable offences. They were produced in court and remanded.

They have been slapped with various provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and IPC Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others), 447 (criminal trespass), 143 (unlawful assembly) 147 (rioting), and 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of the offence committed in prosecution of common object).

V4 Kochi decried the manner in which Mr. Cherian was arrested, alleging that he was dragged out of his home like a terror suspect. “Our activists have been arrested for an offence they never committed. We had no role in opening up the flyover on Tuesday evening, though we appreciate it as a people’s initiative,” said Mr. Shakeer,

The organisation had been at the forefront of the protest against the perceived delay in throwing open the flyover to the public despite its completion. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is slated to open the flyover on Saturday.