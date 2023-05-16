Tension after motorist flashes airgun

May 16, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - KOCHI

Tension prevailed at Thottumukham near Aluva for a while after a car rider flashed a gun, which eventually turned out to be a second-hand airgun that needs no licence, following a dispute over obstructive parking on Tuesday around 5.30 p.m.

Robin, a resident of Keezhmadu, was the one to flash the airgun along the Aluva-Perumbavoor nationalised route. He was booked under Section 118 (causing grave violation of public order or danger) of the Kerala Police Act.

Employed in Nigeria, he had returned home on leave and had gone to a flour mill at Thottumukham.

He had reportedly parked the car along the road in an obstructive manner leading to a traffic block. A motorcyclist questioned it resulting in a melee following which Robin took out the airgun.

According to the police, two other motorcyclists also intervened and beat up Robin. The police took him and the car into custody. The entire episode held up traffic along the route for a while.