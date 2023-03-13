ADVERTISEMENT

Tense moments at Kochi Corporation office as UDF councillors stage protest

March 13, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KOCHI

Agitators demand Mayor’s resignation over Brahmapuram blaze; police have a tough time escorting Anilkumar to his cabin

The Hindu Bureau

Police personnel removing UDF workers and the front’s councillors who tried to forcibly enter the Kochi Mayor’s office on Monday. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The protest over the Brahmapuram blaze turned violent at the Kochi Corporation office on Monday, with the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) councillors attempting to force their way into the council hall and the police blocking them.

The protesters had gathered at the main office of the civic body on the day as part of a campaign demanding the resignation of Mayor M. Anilkumar. The police had a tough time escorting Mr. Anilkumar to his cabin through the crowd around 2.30 p.m. Later, the law enforcers used force to disperse the crowd that attempted to barge into the office.

A few CPI(M) workers too gathered outside the office in support of the Mayor.

UDF councillors arrived at the Corporation office clad in black shirts as a mark of protest. Though they reached up to the doors of the council hall, the police prevented them from entering the hall where the meeting was scheduled to be held. Attempts by a few councillors to force their way into the Mayor’s chamber were also thwarted by the police.

The glass pane of the council hall door was broken in the melee. The UDF councillors were seen arguing with the police who stood at the door obstructing their passage. The councillors resorted to sloganeering and demanded the resignation of the Mayor.

The tense situation that prevailed for nearly two hours eased as the police removed UDF workers from the scene. A few councillors were injured in the incident.

It was for the first time since the Brahmapuram blaze that the council meeting was being held. The Opposition councillors had earlier staged a march to the Elamakkara division of the Corporation represented by Mr. Anilkumar in the council.

Related Topics

Kochi / air pollution

