Tenders for Kochi metro’s Kakkanad extension to be opened on December 12

December 01, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - KOCHI

Amid concerns about the Kochi metro’s Kakkanad extension suffering further delay, reportedly owing to delay in getting the approval of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) for the viaduct of the 11.2-km extension, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) will open tenders for the viaduct construction on December 12, it is learnt.

The AIIB had was expected to extend a loan of ₹1,016 crore for the metro’s extension to the IT hub, at approximately 3% interest rate, while the Centre was to give ₹339 crore and the State government ₹555 crore. KMRL had in September floated the design-and-build contract tender to construct the viaduct and 10 stations en route.

Detailed answers are being given to queries that the bank has been posing. Piling is in different stages for metro stations in the phase-two corridor, using funds from Central and State governments. Piling for the entry/exit of the Cochin Special Economic Zone (CSEZ) station was over, while it was under way for the Kakkanad, Chittetukara and Kinfra Park stations, said metro sources.

Once commissioned, the extension that is being referred to as the metro’s Pink Line is expected to considerably improve footfall in the mass rapid transport system, including in the Aluva-Thripunithura phase-one Blue Line.

The Kakkanad extension is overdue, thanks to delay in getting the Central nod and later on due to delay on the part of the State government in handing over funds to acquire land for road widening and station construction works. This has in turn delayed preparatory works such as rebuilding of drains, laying of utility ducts, and black-topping of land acquired to widen Civil Line Road and other corridors to 22-metre width.

Metro sources said widening work was under way on the Palarivattom-Chembumukku stretch, and that it would be over by the end of January. The dismantling of old drains is over on the Chembumukku-Kunnumpuram stretch, and the casting of new drains and slabs is under way. Similarly, new drains are being built on Seaport-Airport Road from Collectorate Junction, where the metro viaduct will be built. Altogether, 90% of drains and slabs have been cast.

The road beneath the viaduct will have to be widened to 22 metres before erecting eight-metre-wide barricades for the metro viaduct. Black-topping of the widened corridor is crucial to regulate vehicles through five metres of leftover space on both sides of the barricaded corridor.

KMRL has not made much headway in developing alternative roads to divert vehicles from the proposed metro corridor, unlike in the metro’s phase one when it was done well in advance and bridges were either rebuilt or built afresh.