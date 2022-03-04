Tender process on for hydrogen buses as metro’s feeder service

e-buses conduct trial runs from Aluva and Edappally

Two of the 10 air-conditioned electric buses that will operate feeder trips from Kochi metro stations have begun their 15-day trial run. Eighteen more will follow suit, including 10 hydrogen fuel cell-based e-buses.

The e-bus from the Aluva station operates up to Angamaly and Thrissur, while the other links the Edappally station with North Paravur, CSEZ, Infopark, Kalamassery, and Thrissur. They will halt at the Aluva station for recharging twice or thrice daily.

“We hope metro commuters make optimal use of the feeder buses for first and last-mile connectivity. Eight more e-buses will be introduced in the coming days, while the tendering procedure is under way to hire 10 hydrogen buses,” metro sources said.

The 10 e-buses, which had been leased from a Hyderabad-based company by the KSRTC to operate inter-district services, were lying underutilised owing to the pandemic. They have now been leased to Kleen Smart Bus Limited (KSBL), a venture floated a year ago by NRIs and others by arraying four of the seven private bus companies, whose 500-odd buses operated in the Greater Kochi area, under one umbrella. One of the company’s aims is to replace the existing fleet of conventional buses with e-buses.

While ushering in a non-polluting mode of public transport, it is expected to augment intermodal integration by establishing connectivity to suburban towns and improving footfall in metro trains.

Sources associated with the e-bus venture said Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) had issued licence to the buses in accordance with its feeder policy. The Hyderabad-based company, which owns the buses, has provided drivers, while KSBL, which operates them, has provided conductors. The services of the buses can be extended to other routes, depending on the installation of charging stations. An app-based operation too is a possibility.

Public transport experts have been vouching for KMRL readying a sound feeder network of non-polluting buses to improve footfall in the metro, which has been struggling to get the expected figure of 1 lakh per day. With e-buses costing upwards of ₹1.50 crore a piece, this can be realised if the Central and State governments provided subsidy, including under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME-II) scheme. Even as the capital investment is high, operational expenses (mainly on fuel and wear and tear) are very low, leaving a rock-bottom carbon footprint.

“Private players will venture into the sector if the Centre extends the lifecycle of e-buses from the present 15 years [as per the scrappage policy] to 20 or 25 years. Well-maintained e-buses can last up to 25 years, since they have less than 10% of moving parts as compared to diesel buses. The Kochi Corporation and firms that can provide CSR funds too can help ensure sustainable operation of e-buses. With much emphasis being laid on liveable cities, the civic body could insist on having only CNG-run or e-buses in Kochi, five years down the lane,” said one of the experts.