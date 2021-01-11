Tenants of burnt-out house seek lease amount

After their home at Pachalam caught fire early in December, Edwin D’costa and his family have been living amid the rubble for a month now.
Firemen told Mr. D’costa that the fire was caused by a short circuit in the building that the family has taken on lease. But the owner of the building refused to take the explanation and has not returned the lease amount of ₹5 lakh despite repeated entreaties, he said.
They noticed the fire around 3 a.m. and could only save themselves, Mr. D’costa said. Their belongings, including clothes, utensils, appliances and documents, were almost entirely charred or destroyed, he added.
The family, comprising Mr. D’costa’s wife, 96-year-old mother, and son, have been sleeping in a makeshift shed in the verandah of the building, largely exposed to the elements, he said. Since the wiring was shot, there is no electricity.
They contacted the local V4 Kochi activists who helped send a complaint to the Chief Minister’s office. “It was forwarded to the District Collector and the police chief. But nobody has turned up to examine the site or address the situation in the past 10 days,” said Jacob John, V4 Kochi North Zone controller.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath