Ten test positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam

KOCHI

25 June 2020 20:13 IST

Ten persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Thursday.

They include a 32-year-old and a 13-year-old child from Amballur figuring in the contact list of the health worker from Chowara, who had tested positive on June 23. The swabs of 197 persons who had come into contact with the health worker have been sent for testing, according to an official release. The district administration has classified Ward 2 of Amballur panchayat as a containment zone.

Of the 10 persons who tested positive on Thursday, six came from abroad, while two others came by road from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra on June 12 and 21 respectively.

More than 330 persons received assistance under the telemedicine facility operated from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) house at Kaloor.