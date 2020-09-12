10 health workers among 188 cases in Ernakulam

Ten health workers were among the 188 persons who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Saturday in the district. Of them, nine were working in private hospitals.
The district recorded more recoveries than positive cases on Saturday, with 233 persons testing negative.
Eight persons who arrived from outside the State tested positive. The infection continues to give West Kochi a hard time, with 18 residents of Fort Kochi testing positive.
Cases of infection were also reported from Alangad, Edappally, Elamkunnapuzha, Edathala, Eloor, Kadamakudy, Kunnukara, Kumbalangi, Kothamangalam, Thrikkakara, Thripunithura, Nedumbassery, and Rayamanagalam.
A total of 21,239 persons are in quarantine in the district and 3,038 people are being treated for the disease.
In Thrissur
As many as 172 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Thrissur on Saturday. Of them, 169 cases were infected through local contact. There are 2,029 active cases in the district. In all, 135 people recovered.
