Ten firms evince interest in legacy waste rehabilitation at Brahmapuram

As many as 10 firms have evinced interest in the rehabilitation of nearly one lakh cubic metres of old waste lying at the Brahmapuram dumping yard.

The firms participated in the online pre-bid meeting organised by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC). They include Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Ltd; Tholani Clean Energy Pvt. Ltd; Blue Planet Environmental Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.; Zigma Global Environ Solutions Pvt. Ltd.; Res Publica Consulting; Organic Recycling Systems Pvt. Ltd.; Excel Cemfuel Ltd.; PBK Associates; New Age Environment Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Zonta Infra Tech Pvt. Ltd., according to official sources.

KSIDC, which is the nodal agency for engagement of private players for waste management solutions in the State, has fixed August 27 as the deadline for submitting technical and financial bids for the project. The government has accorded a time period of nine months to biomine waste after work order is issued to the firm chosen for the project. The Department of Local-Self Government and the Kochi Corporation will be responsible for ensuring that the firm completes the work within the stipulated time-frame.

“It is intended to biomine the existing legacy waste and recover the entire area, including the land allotted to the Indian Medical Association, for the development of a biomedical treatment plant as per the conditions laid out in the Solid Waste Management [SWM] Rules, 2016,” according to the tender document. The government had taken over the task of scientific management of legacy waste accumulated at the Brahmapuram yard from the Kochi Corporation by invoking provisions under Section 24(e) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The company short-listed after verification of technical and financial bids should ensure recovery of the land by cutting and levelling it to the maximum possible extent, aimed at getting a relatively flat land after biomining. The successful bidder has to scientifically process the old garbage as per the guidelines specified in SWM Rules 2016.

The project will be based on Design and Build Basis. The agency selected should submit a management plan for dump site land reclamation, excavation, screening and resource recovery, biomining of unprocessed municipal solid waste, and development of facility for scientific disposal of residual solid waste. The decision to float fresh tenders was taken as only one agency had qualified the minimum eligibility criteria when an e-tender was floated on March 20.