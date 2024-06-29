Temporary works to contain sea erosion at Edvanakkad to be completed on war footing

Temporary works to contain sea erosion along the Edavanakkad coast will be completed on a war footing. A decision in this regard was taken by District Collector N.S.K. Umesh at a meeting with residents of the panchayat, who had borne the brunt of sea erosion and flooding last week.

People have constituted an Edavanakkad Samara Samithi to mount pressure on authorities into addressing their issues quickly. The Collector said the issues raised by the residents would be brought to the notice of the government immediately.

It was decided that geotextile bags would be laid for 330 metres along the worst-affected segment of the coast. The work will be completed in 15 days, according to a press release from the Public Relations department. The geotextile bag wall will cost ₹40 lakh. Besides, ₹5 five lakh is being allotted to clear stormwater canals, the work on which will be completed in a week.

The district administration will also explore the possibility of erecting granite boulder walls along the segment. The engineering department of Edavanakkad panchayat and Kochi Metro Rail Limited have been asked to look into the possibility of rebuilding the coastal road that has been devastated by sea erosion.

Two projects have been submitted to the government as permanent measures to contain sea erosion. They include the ₹56-crore tetrapod wall. The Kerala Coastal Area Development Agency has also drawn up a ₹230-crore project for protection of the coast. The Greater Cochin Development Authority will provide 40% of the cost of the project drawn up by the Coastal Area Development Agency. The remaining portion of the project expenditure is expected to be provided by the Union government.

Edavanakkad panchayat president Aseena Abdul Salam, vice president V.K. Iqbal, Fort Kochi Sub Collector K. Meera, and Deputy Collector V.E. Abbas were among those who attended the meeting.

