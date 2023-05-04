Temporary sheds in forest areas should be banned, task force tells HC

May 04, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The construction of temporary sheds/tents for promoting tourism in forest areas in Idukki district that are causing disturbances to wild animals should be banned, according to a report filed by the Idukki District Legal Services Authority before the High Court.

The panchayats in the areas as well as the Forest department should take steps to demolish temporary sheds/tents set up in the forest by resort owners.

In fact, the panchayats and the district tourism promotion council should not have permitted resort owners to set up tents/sheds, according to the report which contained the deliberations of a task force constituted as per a High Court directive to prevent human-animal conflicts in the areas.

The directive was given when a case relating to the translocation of wild elephant Arikompan came up for hearing.

The report also pointed out that encroachers on forestland should be evicted. The Forest department and revenue authorities should take appropriate steps to evict them. It also pointed out that wild animals were foraying into human habitats due to the dumping of waste in public places by locals and tourists.

The waste management system was improper and immediate steps need to be taken to tackle the issue. At Chinnakanal, only limited arrangements had been made for waste collection and disposal. If the Revenue and Forest departments provided land for disposal of waste, it could put in place proper waste management system.

The president of the Chinnakanal panchayat told the task force meeting that a request had been made to the government to allot three acres for waste management.

The task force was of the view that it was because of the scarcity of food and water in the forest areas that wild elephants were coming down to human habitats. The issue could be solved by digging small ponds in some areas.

The members of the task force pointed out that eucalyptus trees planted in the areas should be replaced by grass and reed bamboos. It suggested that solar electrified fencing could be set up to protect crops and humans in the existing dangerous areas such as Settlement Colony, Panniyar, Moolanthara, and villages at Anayirangal.