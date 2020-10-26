Temples witness symbolics rituals for Vidyarambham against the backdrop of pandemic

Thrissur

26 October 2020 15:03 IST

Most children enter the world of letters at home.

Against the backdrop of the spurt in COVID-19 cases, Vidyarambham functions were reduced to symbolic rituals in various temples in Thrissur on Monday. Most of the children entered the world of letters in simple functions at their homes.

In a symbolic ceremony at Thiruvullakkavu Sree Dharma Sastha Temple, Cherpu, which is famous for Vidyarambham ceremonies, only one child participated in the ritual. Acharya Sreedhara Warrier led the child to the world of learning.

Normally, the temple would witness huge crowds from early morning on Vijayadasami day. Around 10,000 children would usually attend the Vidyarambham rituals in the temple, which start as early as 4 a.m., and last till 7.30 p.m. in the evening, recalled the temple sources.

“However, maintaining the COVID-19 guidelines, we conducted ceremonies as a simple ritual. Special pujas, including Saraswathi Puja, were held. Around 500 people had dharshan at the temple by maintaining social distance. Devotees were allowed to enter the temple through West Nada and exit through east Nada,” the temple sources added.

Earlier, the District Collector had asked the people to strictly maintain COVID-19 guidelines while conducting the Vidyarambham functions at homes.