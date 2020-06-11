Temples continue to receive devotees

KOCHI

11 June 2020 23:58 IST

Most temples facing serious financial strain due to absence of offerings

Around 400 temples under the Cochin Devaswom Board (CDB) will remain open for devotees though the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple will remain closed.

Most temples, including Siva Temple, Ernakulam; Sree Krishna Temple, Ravipuram; Devi temples at Valanjambalam and Chottanikkara, and Poornathrayeesa Temple, Thripunithura, had started admitting devotees from Wednesday on a State government directive. All places of worship had remained closed for almost three months since the COVID-19 outbreak. With no devotees and offerings, the institutions had plunged into financial difficulty.

There has been a significant drop in the number of devotees visiting temples since Wednesday, said CDB president A.B. Mohanan.

The highest turnout was recorded at the Kodungalloor and Chottanikkara Devi temples. Around 300 persons visited the temples on day one. On a normal working day, the number would be up to 1,000 at the Kodungalloor Temple. The absence of proper public transport is a key reason for the drop in numbers. The CDB has not quantified the offerings at its temples since Wednesday, he added. The past two days witnessed around 120 persons worship at the Ernakulam Siva Temple as against the earlier daily average of 500 devotees, said Kshetra Kshema Samiti president P. Rajendraprasad.

“The limited public transport facilities and stipulations like those above the age of 65 shall not venture out of their homes influenced the turnout,” Mr. Rajendraprasad.

Sabarimala

Though the authorities have decided not to allow devotees to the Sabarimala Temple, the situation at other temples under the CDB is different from that of the hill shrine. “The situation prevailing in other temples of the board is not comparable with that of Sabarimala. There is no reason for now to review the decision to allow devotees to temples,” said Mr. Mohanan.

Temple staffers have been directed to follow healthcare measures and physical distancing norms, he added.