Temple priest from Udayamperoor gets 45-year RI for sexually abusing minor girl

February 13, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The additional district and sessions court for trial of atrocities and sexual violence against women and children on Monday sentenced a man to 45 years’ rigorous imprisonment after he was found guilty of sexually abusing a three-and-a-half-year-old girl. He was also slapped with a fine of ₹80,000.

In his verdict, Additional District and Sessions Judge K. Soman observed that Purushothaman, 83, of Udayamperoor, the convict, did not merit any leniency for the brutality on a child young enough to be his granddaughter.

The incident took place during 2019-20. The case was that Purushothaman, a temple priest, used to sexually abuse the child after luring her with sweets. Perceptible changes in the behaviour of the child led to the discovery of the abuse.

Subsequently, the Udayamperoor police registered a case and arrested the accused. The court found him guilty on around 10 counts under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Then Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner K.M. Jijimon had probed the case and filed the chargesheet. Special Prosecutor P.A. Bindu and lawyer Sarun Mankara appeared for prosecution.

