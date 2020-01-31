Temple fireworks accident: 4 arrested

The Udayamperoor police on Thursday arrested four persons in connection with the fireworks accident that injured several persons during a pyrotechnic display at the Nadakkavu Bhagavathy temple near Thripunithura on Wednesday night.

The arrested were identified as Unnikrishnan Nair and Divakaran, secretary and committee member respectively of Nadakkavu Devaswom, and Rajesh and Sunil Rajappan, president and secretary respectively of Kizhakkumbagam Karayogam.

The police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused invoking Section 3 (causing explosion likely to endanger life or property) of the Explosives Substances Act, IPC Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and relevant provisions of the Kerala Police Act. The accused were produced before the Thripunithura First Class Judicial Magistrate and remanded.

Licence

The licence for conducting the fireworks display was issued in the name of Unnikrishnan Nair while Baiju of North Paravur held the licence for manufacturing fireworks.

“Baiju absconded in the melee after the accident, when the police were preoccupied with taking the injured to the hospital. We went to his house and wife’s house at Thoppumpady, but could not trace him,” said Udayamperoor police sources.

The district administration issued the licence for conducting fireworks for two days based on a directive of the High Court. “We had issued the licence subjected to 36 conditions and prima facie it appears that many of those conditions were violated. The onus was on the temple authorities to conduct the event in compliance with those conditions,” said district administration sources. The district administration had initially denied licence to the temple authorities to conduct fireworks, following which the latter approached the High Court.

The District Collector is expected to submit a report on the accident to the Government on Friday. In view of the accident, he cancelled the licence for conducting fireworks on Thursday.

The fireworks are held over two days by Kizhakkumbagam Karayogam and Padinjarumbagam Karayogam. The accident took place during the course of the pyrotechnic display by Kizhakkumbagam Karayogam.

Samples collected

Officials from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation, Police and Fire and Rescue Services visited the accident site on Thursday and collected samples. “We diffused the unused firecrackers from the previous night by immersing them in a nearby pond,” said K. Shaji, Station Officer, Thripunithura Fire and Rescue Services.

Mohan Kumar S., who holds charge of Nadakkavu Devaswom, said a firecracker that went off in a slanted position led to the accident. Udayamperoor panchayat president John Jacob said the cracker had gone off almost at carpet’s height. “That was why the affected suffered injuries to their legs. Had it gone off at a greater height, it could have inflicted more serious injuries,” he said.