Temple festivals, adalats suspended

KOCHI

12 March 2020 01:47 IST

Rituals to be held as usual; decision on Thrissur Pooram later

The Cochin Devaswom Board has cancelled the annual festivals at temples under its jurisdiction after the State government decided to take measures to arrest the spread of Covid-19.

A large number of temple festivals are scheduled to begin in March.

Rituals as usual

Though the celebrations have been cancelled, rituals will be held as usual. The auction of shops and stalls on temple premises has also been cancelled as it attracts crowds, said Cochin Devaswom Board president A.B. Mohanan.

Advertising

Advertising

The festival at the Kodungalloor Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple will be restricted to ‘kozhikkallu moodal’ on March 20 and ‘Aswathy kavutheendal’ on March 27.

The two rituals will be held without much fanfare. Devotees will be allowed to offer prayers, but there will be no ‘Annadanam’ (food offering), he said. Major poorams, including Arattupuzha and Thrissur poorams, are scheduled to be held in April and May.

A decision on organising them will be taken after reviewing the emerging situation, Mr. Mohanan added.

Though the Arattupuzha Pooram is held on April 5, festivals at 23 temples under the Devaswom were slated to begin from March 28. Here too, rituals will be held in accordance with the customary practices.

The expenses of each festival range between ₹3 lakh and ₹9 lakh, he said.

Flood appeals

Meanwhile, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) has suspended filing of flood-related appeals at its office till March 31. The appeals will be collected during the working days of April. The authority has also postponed its adalats.