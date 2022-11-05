Telemedicine conference in Kochi from Nov. 10

ADVERTISEMENT

The 18th edition of the international telemedicine conference organised by Telemedicine Society of India in association with its Kerala chapter will be held at Amrita Hospital in Kochi from November 10 to 12.

Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman S. Somanath will be the chief guest at the inaugural session. The core theme of the conference titled ‘Telemedicon 2022’ is ‘Strengthening health systems through sustainable telemedicine and digital health’. The conference will also highlight the socioeconomic impact of telehealth on healthcare access and equity, according to a press release.