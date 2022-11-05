Telemedicine conference in Kochi from Nov. 10

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
November 05, 2022 18:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The 18th edition of the international telemedicine conference organised by Telemedicine Society of India in association with its Kerala chapter will be held at Amrita Hospital in Kochi from November 10 to 12.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman S. Somanath will be the chief guest at the inaugural session. The core theme of the conference titled ‘Telemedicon 2022’ is ‘Strengthening health systems through sustainable telemedicine and digital health’. The conference will also highlight the socioeconomic impact of telehealth on healthcare access and equity, according to a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app