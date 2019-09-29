Tel Aviv-Kochi direct flight begins operations

Thousands of pilgrims to Israel will benefit from the commencement of direct flights between Kochi and Tel-Aviv from Saturday.

The launch of the flights, operated by Arkia Airlines, will be a big boost to tourism, said a statement issued by the Cochin International Airport here.

The first flight from Tel Aviv, IZ633 of the Arkia Israeli Airline, touched down at the Kochi airport at 10 a.m. on Saturday with 152 passengers and 20 crew members. The CIAL team received the first aircraft with water cannon. Later, CIAL officials led by C. Dinesh Kumar, general manager, welcomed the crew. Arkia will operate A321 single aisle aircraft two days a week. The aircraft will depart on Mondays and Fridays at 8.45 p.m. (Israel Standard Time) from Tel Aviv and will arrive at Kochi at 7.50 a.m. (Indian Standard Time) on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The flight will depart from Kochi on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 9.45 p.m.

With the introduction of the direct flight, which takes only six hours, and pilgrims can save about 20 hours of travel time. Now, pilgrims to Israel from Kerala travel to Amman in Jordan and then move by bus, which is a 12-hour journey. The new air service is being introduced at a time when there has been a substantial growth in visits to Israel from India. Around 70,800 Indians visited Israel during 2018, up from 58,700 travellers in 2017. India is now one of the biggest source market for Israel, said the press release.