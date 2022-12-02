Teenager’s heartfelt plea for returning his stolen cycle goes viral

December 02, 2022 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST

KOCHI

Pavel Samith had a few unexpected visitors at his school on Thursday when a few television channel reporters came in search of him.

It was only then that he realised that a heartfelt plea he had left near the stadium metro station more than a week ago had gone viral on social media.

Pavel, a Plus One science student at Sacred Heart’s School, Thevara, used to leave his beloved geared cycle costing a small fortune of ₹25,000 at the parking space near the station every morning before taking the bus to school. On his return, he pedals his way to the tuition centre and reaches home only around 8 p.m.

But he was shocked to find his cycle missing on returning from school on the evening of November 22. “He was tense when he returned home that day mourning about the lost cycle. The cycle was gifted by his father on his last birthday a year ago,” said his mother Sini Jose.

Pavel thought that someone from the bar next to the parking space could have taken his cycle and chose to tug at the heartstrings of the person concerned to get it back. He said it was his father’s idea to write a request and display at the spot from where the cycle had gone missing.

He acted on the advice the very next morning. The appeal on an A4 size paper complete with the contact number identified him and sought the return of the cycle, which, he said, was very precious to him.

The appeal has been there for the past one week but only went viral on Thursday after someone shared it on Facebook tagging among others the Kochi City Police Commissionerate, Minister P. Rajeeve and Hibi Eden, MP.

It was since then shared by many. “We have been receiving a lot of calls since the appeal has gone viral. Many people are even offering to buy him a brand new cycle,” said Ms. Jose.

The family had lodged a complaint with the Palarivattom police on the day the cycle had gone missing.