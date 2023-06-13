Teenager scripts a story of abduction, assault to win back boyfriend

June 13, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The investigation by the Munambam police into a complaint of abduction and assault of a 17-year-old girl ended up in an anti-climax of sorts after it emerged that the teenager herself had allegedly cooked up the whole script.

According to the complaint, the girl was abducted, assaulted, and intimidated before being photographed by a four-member gang. The petition alleged a man whom the girl had met over Instagram to be behind the attack.

The girl told the police that the four-member gang led by her Instagram friend abducted, gagged, and then took her to a building under construction where she was assaulted. She further alleged that the friend had forcefully shot her video in which she was made to declare her love for him and then sent it to her boyfriend.

After the incident, the petition said, the same Instagram friend broke into her house hooded and attacked her with a knife. He allegedly fled by scaling the wall after she raised an alarm and the watchdog gave him a chase.

Later, the girl also got hospitalised. On receiving the complaint, police personnel, including senior officials, examined the house and the immediate neighbourhood.

“In the preliminary inspection itself, we got suspicious about the complaint as the wall was too high for a person to have scaled it,” said police sources. In the meantime, protest broke out in the area accusing the police of not nabbing the assaulter.

However, the police hunt for the so-called Instagram friend led them back to the very girl. “It soon emerged that the said Instagram account was opened by the girl herself. The whole plot of abduction, threat, and assault turned out to be scripted by the girl. The wound from the alleged attack also turned out to be self-inflicted. It was an attempt by her to win back her boyfriend who broke up with her,” the police said.