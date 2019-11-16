Teenager held on charge of stabbing school student

The Njarrackal police on Friday took a teenager into custody on the charge of stabbing a school student at Vypeen.

The incident occurred at a school in Vypeen which was hosting the sub-district level arts festival. The teenager, said to be a past pupil of the school, came accompanied by a group of students and stabbed the student.

The victim suffered a deep injury on his back, following which he had to be taken to the Kottayam Medical College. His condition is stable, it is learnt.

The police are looking for the other members of the group. A case has been registered under Section 307 of the IPC (attempt to murder) against the juvenile. He will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

Hit and run incident

The City Police have launched a hunt to trace an autorickshaw involved in a hit-and-run incident at Ravipuram early morning on Thursday, which resulted in the death of Ramalingam, a Tamil Nadu native.

The incident occurred when Ramalingam had set out from his house on his bicycle for supplying milk. He died at the Ernakulam General Hospital on Friday. The police have requested members of the public to provide information about autorickshaws that have suffered accident-related damage in recent days, over the phone numbers 0484-2359350 or 9497980405.