Teenager falls to death from fourth floor of apartment in Kochi

A teenage boy fell to death from the fourth floor of an apartment complex at Thevara on Friday around 10.45 p.m.

The deceased was 17 years old. The Ernakulam Town South police registered a case for unnatural death on Saturday based on a statement from the boy’s father.

As per the First Information Report, the victim somehow had a fall and succumbed to his injuries even though he was rushed to hospital.

An investigation has been launched into the incident. The body was handed over to relatives after autopsy on Saturday.

Man missing

A man went missing after he reportedly jumped off the second Goshree bridge on Saturday morning. He was identified as Cleetus, 74, of Karuthedam. He could not be traced despite a search by scuba divers

The police said a note pointing to a possible suicide was recovered from the spot.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal - 0495-2760000 and DISHA – 1056.)