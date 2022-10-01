Teenager falls to death from fourth floor of apartment in Kochi

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 01, 2022 23:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A teenage boy fell to death from the fourth floor of an apartment complex at Thevara on Friday around 10.45 p.m.

The deceased was 17 years old. The Ernakulam Town South police registered a case for unnatural death on Saturday based on a statement from the boy’s father.

As per the First Information Report, the victim somehow had a fall and succumbed to his injuries even though he was rushed to hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

An investigation has been launched into the incident. The body was handed over to relatives after autopsy on Saturday.

Man missing

A man went missing after he reportedly jumped off the second Goshree bridge on Saturday morning. He was identified as Cleetus, 74, of Karuthedam. He could not be traced despite a search by scuba divers

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The police said a note pointing to a possible suicide was recovered from the spot.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal - 0495-2760000 and DISHA – 1056.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app