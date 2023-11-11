ADVERTISEMENT

Teenager drowns in Periyar

November 11, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 14-year-old boy drowned in the Periyar while taking bath with his friends on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as E.S. Mishal, of Edassery. The incident occurred at the Uliyannoor ghat. He was a Class 9 student of SNDP School, Aluva, and the only child of Shafi, a CPI(M) leader, and Shabna.

Mishal along with his friends had ventured into the river around 11 a.m. He reportedly got trapped in a ditch formed on account of sand mining. Local residents who rushed in fished out his body.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The post-mortem was held at the Aluva District Hospital. The body was later handed over to the family.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US