Teenager drowns in Periyar

November 11, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KOCHI

A 14-year-old boy drowned in the Periyar while taking bath with his friends on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as E.S. Mishal, of Edassery. The incident occurred at the Uliyannoor ghat. He was a Class 9 student of SNDP School, Aluva, and the only child of Shafi, a CPI(M) leader, and Shabna.

Mishal along with his friends had ventured into the river around 11 a.m. He reportedly got trapped in a ditch formed on account of sand mining. Local residents who rushed in fished out his body.

The post-mortem was held at the Aluva District Hospital. The body was later handed over to the family.

