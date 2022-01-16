Teenager dies of burn injuries

KOCHI

16 January 2022 02:27 IST

A teenage girl died of burn injuries at Eloor on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Ramya, 18, of Eloor. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

She was found with severe burn injuries at her home following what is suspected to be a case of self-immolation when her mother was away selling lottery tickets for a living. The mother found her with burn injuries when she returned home. Though she was rushed to hospital, she could not be saved.

Advertising

Advertising

The body will be subjected to autopsy on Sunday. The police have registered a case for unnatural death.

Helpline: 0484-2540530

Man found dead

A 38-year-old man was found dead in a water-filled paddy field at Njarackal on Saturday morning. The deceased was identified as Rajesh Njarackal.

He had reportedly gone angling at the paddy field near his house around 6 a.m. The body was found by local residents nearly three hours later. The police registered a case of unnatural death based on the statement of a local body member who reported the incident. It is suspected that the man had drowned.