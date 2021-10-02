Kochi

Teenager dies as bike rams car in Kochi

A teenager met with a tragic end after his motorcycle rammed a car at TVS Junction at Kalamassery in the early hours of Friday.

The deceased was identified as P.S. Mridul, 16, of Muppathadam. The motorcycle was reduced to rubble while the front of the car was heavily damaged.

The Kalamassery police suspect that the victim was speeding at the time of the accident. Mridul’s parents reportedly had no clue that their son was not at home. They were under the impression that he was sleeping upstairs and hence, the news of his death shared by a relative came as a rude shock to them.


