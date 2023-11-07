HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Teenager allegedly poisoned by father dies in Kochi

November 07, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A teenager who was allegedly force-fed poison by her father died at a private hospital at Cheranalloor where she was undergoing treatment.

The death of the 14-year-old was confirmed at 4.48 p.m. on Tuesday. She was rushed to the paediatric intensive care unit shortly after the incident on October 29 around 8 a.m.

She was allegedly forced to consume pesticide by her father, who acted in a rage because she reportedly did not end her friendship with a boy from another faith despite repeated warnings. She also sustained injuries on her legs and hands after he reportedly attacked her using an iron rod.

The Aluva West police arrested the girl’s father, a 43-year-old from Mariyapady, Aluva, on charge of attempt to murder. With the death of the victim, the police may charge him under IPC Section 302 (murder).

The police said the man wanted his daughter to end her friendship with the boy as he belonged to another faith. He had asked her not to contact him over mobile phone and forcibly taken it from her. She used another phone to reach out to him. In a fit of rage after coming to know about it, he allegedly attacked her using an iron rod and forced her to consume pesticide.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.