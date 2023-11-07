Teenager allegedly poisoned by father dies in Kochi

November 07, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KOCHI

A teenager who was allegedly force-fed poison by her father died at a private hospital at Cheranalloor where she was undergoing treatment.

The death of the 14-year-old was confirmed at 4.48 p.m. on Tuesday. She was rushed to the paediatric intensive care unit shortly after the incident on October 29 around 8 a.m.

She was allegedly forced to consume pesticide by her father, who acted in a rage because she reportedly did not end her friendship with a boy from another faith despite repeated warnings. She also sustained injuries on her legs and hands after he reportedly attacked her using an iron rod.

The Aluva West police arrested the girl’s father, a 43-year-old from Mariyapady, Aluva, on charge of attempt to murder. With the death of the victim, the police may charge him under IPC Section 302 (murder).

The police said the man wanted his daughter to end her friendship with the boy as he belonged to another faith. He had asked her not to contact him over mobile phone and forcibly taken it from her. She used another phone to reach out to him. In a fit of rage after coming to know about it, he allegedly attacked her using an iron rod and forced her to consume pesticide.