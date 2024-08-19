ADVERTISEMENT

Teenage girl found drowned in Kochi

Published - August 19, 2024 07:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A teenage girl who went missing from her home at Kangarappady in Division 17 of the Kalamassery municipality in the early hours of August 19 (Monday) was found drowned in a pond near her home.

ADVERTISEMENT

The body of the 19-year-old was fished out by the Thrikkakara Fire and Rescue Services personnel around 5.45 a.m.

“The family noticed her absence around 1 a.m., but we received the call only at 5:30 a.m. When we arrived, the police were already there and expressed suspicion about her drowning in a pond, which is around 12-feet-deep. We found her body shortly after,” said Fire and Rescue Services sources.

The Thrikkakara police have registered a case for unnatural death.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kochi / death / police

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US