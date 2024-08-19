GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Teenage girl found drowned in Kochi

Published - August 19, 2024 07:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A teenage girl who went missing from her home at Kangarappady in Division 17 of the Kalamassery municipality in the early hours of August 19 (Monday) was found drowned in a pond near her home.

The body of the 19-year-old was fished out by the Thrikkakara Fire and Rescue Services personnel around 5.45 a.m.

“The family noticed her absence around 1 a.m., but we received the call only at 5:30 a.m. When we arrived, the police were already there and expressed suspicion about her drowning in a pond, which is around 12-feet-deep. We found her body shortly after,” said Fire and Rescue Services sources.

The Thrikkakara police have registered a case for unnatural death.

