Teenage girl drowns after falling in river

Published - August 09, 2024 09:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Scuba divers from the Fire and Rescue Services department searching for the teenager who slipped into the river at Nettoor in Kochi on Friday.

Scuba divers from the Fire and Rescue Services department searching for the teenager who slipped into the river at Nettoor in Kochi on Friday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

A teenage girl drowned after she reportedly slipped and fell into the river near the old bridge in Nettoor, Maradu municipality, on Friday around 6:15 a.m.

The deceased was identified as Fidha, 16, a plus one student. Her body was eventually found trapped in a fishing net just before the district scuba team of the Fire and Rescue Services department was about to call off the search, which lasted almost 12 hours. The National Disaster Response Force, the police, and voluntary organisations also participated in the search, which was led by the fire and rescue team from the Gandhi Nagar station, under the direction of Assistant Station Officer G. Suresh Kumar.

NDRF personnel searching for the teenager.

NDRF personnel searching for the teenager. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Reportedly, the deceased had gone to dispose off food waste in the river when she slipped on the slurry and fell in. Though the water level was not high at the time, there was a strong under current.

According to neighbours, her mother, Mumtaz, was behind her and witnessed her falling into the river. Mumtaz’s screams alerted her husband, Firoz Khan, and others in the neighbourhood. Firoz then plunged into the water and swam a considerable distance in search of her, but he was unable to find his daughter.

Residents watch as NDRF personnel seach for the teenager.

Residents watch as NDRF personnel seach for the teenager. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Firoz, a fish vendor, and his family are from Nilambur in Malappuram.

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / accident (general) / death

