Teenage boy assaulted in Kochi

May 25, 2023 - KOCHI

A teenage boy was allegedly beaten up by three persons, including his mother and grandmother, on Tuesday night.

The Kalamassery police arrested all the three. The boy was reportedly beaten up with an iron rod for questioning his mother’s alleged illicit relationship. Among the arrested was the man with whom the boy’s mother was allegedly having an affair.

According to the police, the accused allegedly assaulted the boy when he confronted the man and opposed his visit to their home. The boy suffered a fracture to his hand had bruises all over his body in the assault, they said.

The police were alerted about the incident by the hospital that treated the boy. The accused were booked under IPC Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), along with Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

They were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.