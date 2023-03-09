HamberMenu
Techno-managerial symposium at Model Engineering College

March 09, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Model Engineering College, Kochi, and UKXPRESS will hold the annual techno-managerial symposium, Excel 2022, in association with DBIZ at the college on March 10, 11, and 12. After two years of the event being conducted online, the Techfest is back with a number of high-profile events as well as on-site and online competitions, workshops, presentations, and seminars, said the organisers in a communication here. There will also be conferences and exhibitions organised as part of the symposium. Details regarding the events and their respective registrations can be found at excelmec.org

