Technician electrocuted

KOCHI

15 July 2020 23:19 IST

A 34-year-old service technician on contract at the Bharat Petroleum Corporation’s Kochi Refinery here was electrocuted while working at the Petro FCCU plant on Wednesday.

M.N. Rohith of Manayathatumana in Edakkatuvayal suffered an electric shock while the plant was in shutdown mode. He was rushed to the refinery’s medical centre but was shifted to the Medical Trust Hospital after his condition worsened, according to company authorities. The incident occurred around 3 p.m. An internal inquiry will be carried out to find out how the accident occurred, they said. The deceased is survived by his wife and two children.

