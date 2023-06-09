Technical glitch, says governing council of Maharaja’s College on mark list row

June 09, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - KOCHI

A meeting of the governing council of Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, held on Friday reiterated the Principal’s revised position that a software glitch had caused the mention in the marklist of P.M. Arsho, State secretary of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), that he had passed the third semester postgraduate exam without appearing for it.

The meeting was held in the wake of the mark list row and the controversy over the fake teacher experience certificate involving a former postgraduate student of the Department of Malayalam. “Similar incidents of software glitch had occurred earlier too,” said N. Ramakantan, chairman of the governing council.

He said the council had decided not to engage the services of the National Informatics Centre for the admission process in the new academic year owing to such glitches, and the work had been handed over to the software wing of Kerala Electricals Limited.

On the fake certificate row, the council made a preliminary observation that no help was extended from within the college for the reported illegal activity. It did not comment further in view of the case registered by the police against the accused, Vidya K., a native of Kasaragod and former postgraduate student of the Department of Malayalam.

The meeting also dismissed allegations by the SFI leadership that the faculty member in-charge of the integrated programme in Archaeology and Material Cultural Studies had intervened to help a student get additional marks in the revaluation of an exam.

It suggested that the post of coordinator could be ideally given to a faculty member having specialisation in the subject concerned.

