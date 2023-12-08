Techies turn out in large numbers for anti-drug campaign in Thrikkakara

December 08, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - KOCHI

Over 1,000 techies from various IT firms in Infopark Kochi came together for an awareness campaign against drug menace in Thrikkakara on Friday.

The event featured a flash mob by CEOs, special addresses by film personalities, a motorcycle rally, and a live band. Uma Thomas, MLA, inaugurated the event, which marked the beginning of an extensive awareness campaign being organised by the Group of Technology Companies (GTECH), the industry body of IT companies in Kerala. The campaign aims at highlighting the serious ill-effects of drug abuse that wrecked individuals, families, and society at large.

Ms. Thomas said the State had witnessed a disturbing trend with a four-fold increase in drug related cases in the past few years. “This is causing unimaginable damage to society, and it is important that like-minded and responsible people come together with a loud message of ‘No to Drugs’ and ‘Yes to Fitness,” she said.

Appreciating the large turnout, Ms. Thomas said it was important to convert such campaigns into a mass public movement to make Kerala free of drugs. A marathon to be held in Kochi on February 11, 2024, will mark the grand finale of the programme. Over 5,000 runners are expected to participate in what is expected to be the largest ever marathon held in the State. Registration for participation is now open at www.gtechmarathon.com

GTECH has a membership base of 300-plus IT companies comprising 80% of IT professionals in the State totalling over 1.50 lakh.