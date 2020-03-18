Techies turn ‘Break the Chain’ into social media challenge

Techies at Infopark have taken up the State government’s Break the Chain campaign to fend off the COVID-19 scare by turning it into a challenge. The initiative, which was launched on Monday by Progressive Techies (PT), has evoked good response with challenges flowing thick and fast over social media.

The Break the Chain challenge aims at prioritising personal hygiene and sanitisation to collectively fight the pandemic. “People can capture images of sanitisation measures they have taken at their homes or apartments by keeping sanitisers in common spaces and entrances and tag it along the Facebook account of Progressive Techies and challenge others,” said PT State president Anish Panthalani.

Meanwhile, Infopark campus has adopted similar sanitisation measures in keeping with the government campaign. Sanitisers have been placed at all common pathways and in lifts while thermal scanners have been erected at the entrance of all buildings.