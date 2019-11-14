Techies continue clamour for ferry service extension to Infopark

After their three previous appeals for extension of boat services up to Infopark went unheeded, Progressive Techies (PT), a combine of IT employees, has approached the district administration yet again with a similar request.

In a memorandum submitted to District Collector M. Suhas, PT drew attention to the daily commute woes faced by nearly 45,000 techies at Infopark and how the extension of the existing ferry service between Vyttila and Chittethukara to Infopark would be an ideal solution to the issue.

“The Collector asked us to forward the memorandum to Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) which we will do. When we approached the State Water Transport Department (SWTD) earlier with a similar request, we were told that the service extension would be possible provided the Irrigation Department undertook dredging to increase the river depth,” PT State president Aneesh Panthalani said.

The organisation also called for the operation of a feeder service from Chittethukara to Infopark till the ferry service extension materialised.

Progressive Techies has also demanded to include a ferry service to Infopark under the proposed Water Metro project and the Kadamprayar eco tourism project.