Techies air their concerns

Progressive Techies (PT), a combine of Information Technology employees in the State, has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan airing their concerns and challenges facing the IT sector in the wake of the pandemic.

In a ten-point charter, PT urged the IT Department to avoid job loss owing to the impact of the COVID-19 on the businesses in the next few months at least. It recommended setting up a committee comprising IT experts, economists, employers and employee representatives to analyse the post-Covid trends and concerns and urged the government to formulate actions plans based on the findings.

A helpline exclusively for IT employees has been suggested, which may come in handy especially for employees from outside the State. The government has been urged to issue an order ruling out any hike in rent for IT employees staying near IT Parks and for spaces inside the IT parks at least for the next six months.

IT companies should be given reduction in taxes and relaxation in utility bills. Granting of subsidies to start-ups and small firms, continuation of work from home arrangement till the situation becomes stable, and special care and helpline for employees who are stuck abroad are the other proposals.