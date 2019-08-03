Techie nabbed with LSD stamps

A day after the Excise made a seizure of 25 Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps, the city police on Friday followed suit by arresting an Information Technology professional allegedly with five LSD stamps.

The arrested is Vishnu, 29, of Koovappady in Perumbavoor. He was intercepted with the alleged contraband on Container Terminal Road at Kalamassery.

The arrest marked the special drive against drugs launched by Inspector General of Police and District Police Chief (Kochi City) Vijay Sakhare in the wake of the alleged gruesome murder of a 19-year-old at Nettoor within the Panangad police station limits early last month. He was allegedly beaten to death and the body was dumped in a swamp. The four accused arrested in connection with the murder were all allegedly into drugs.

“The drive will be intensified in the days to come considering the increasing usage of drugs among school and college students. Stern action will be taken against those found engaged in the sale and use of drugs and banned tobacco products,” said Mr. Sakhare in a release issued here.

The arrest was made on the basis of a tip-off received by Deputy Commissioner of Police G. Poonguzhali. “The accused is suspected to be a part of a drug network based in Bangalore and Goa. We have received information about a woman connected with the incident and others who helped them in their drug dealings. None will be spared,” she said.

A team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Narcotic Cell) Rajesh and comprising Joseph Sajan, Sub Inspector, Shadow Police, and Amrut Rangan, Sub Inspector, Kalamassery, made the arrest.

The Ernakulam Excise Special Squad had on Thursday arrested a person allegedly with 25 very strong LSD stamps weighing 540 mg from Ponnarimangalam near Mulavukad. The drug, also known as ‘California 9’, contains 360 microgram of Lysergic acid on each stamp. It was suspected to have been sourced from drug manufacturing units active in Goa.