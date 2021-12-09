Tech enables watching of 3D displays without 3D glasses

KOCHI

09 December 2021 23:56 IST

Cusat hosts showcasing of the technology by Japan’s Sony Group

The department of Electronics at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) played host to the showcasing of an advanced technology that enables one to watch 3D displays without 3D glasses here on Thursday.

The 3D sensing and spatial display by Japan’s Sony Group was presented as part of an international symposium organised by the department in association with the Defence Research Development Organisation and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research. The The Electronics department at the varsity had earlier joined hands with the company to develop an intelligence sensor network for mitigating the impact of noise pollution on marine habitat.

“3D glasses are going to be a thing of the past with the launch of the latest 3D sensing and spatial display that allows it to be adjusted on the display itself without glasses. By sensing the movements that occur in us while viewing the display, the visuals are constructed accordingly. The direction of the scenes is adjusted in the same direction, as our eyes move,” said Supriya M.H., professor and head of the department of Electronics.

“The system allows you to view products in three dimensions during online purchase, thereby enhancing the selection process. In addition, the new system will be able to display visuals as seen directly while designing large buildings,” she added.

The organisers said Sony was presenting the technology before the public for the first time in the country. The 3D display stalls will be open till Friday for all those who are curious to experience the technology.