Tech-driven crackdown on drug cartels in city

With no signs of any let-up in the surge in drug flow, the Kochi City Police Commissionerate is gearing up for a major crackdown on drug networks aided by technology-driven intelligence gathering.

A mobile application has been developed and is set to be launched very shortly as part of efforts to beef up manual and technology-driven intelligence gathering at multiple levels.

“The app will be made available over multiple mobile operating platforms, and people can pass on information while remaining anonymous all along. The information will land at the control room at the Commissionerate,” said Inspector General of Police and District Police Chief (Kochi City) Vijay Sakhare.

Besides, plans are also afoot to introduce a WhatsApp number for the public to pass alerts in this regard, which again will be designed to maintain confidentiality of the informer. The technical team of the police is working on it whereby the phone number of the person sending the alert will not be revealed and remain unknown even to the police.

This is in addition to a 93-member dedicated team formed for enforcement related to cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. “Besides, a 21-member team led by a Sub Inspector has been set up at the Commissionerate. There will be seamless coordination between all these teams, bringing in a greater degree of effectiveness and deeper level investigation. The goal is to destroy the entire drug network and make the city free of the menace,” said Mr. Sakhare.

The new system was developed after it became clear that enforcement was largely getting restricted to peddlers who could be easily replaced by drug networks.

“That has to be addressed and investigation should go beyond peddlers in the supply chain if the entire network is to be uprooted. Intelligence gathering is critical to this, and that is the reason why we are working on a system encouraging the public to share information confidentially without fear of reprisal from drug networks,” said Mr. Sakhare.