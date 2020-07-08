Teams to enforce COVID norms in Ernakulam

KOCHI

08 July 2020 00:54 IST

Ernakulam District Collector S. Suhas has issued instructions for the creation of physical distancing enforcement teams at ward-levels in all local bodies to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The teams will have local body officials and volunteers as members. Team coordination will be done by rapid response teams at the local bodies. The rapid response team meetings should have the participation of sub inspectors or station house officers of the area.

The enforcement teams should ensure maintenance of physical distancing at shops and provision of hand washing facilities or sanitisers at the entrance, and wearing of masks when people enter public spaces. Violations should be photographed and posted on the COVID-19 Jagratha portal.

Advertising

Advertising