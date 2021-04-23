Team probing teenager murder reaches Goa

KOCHI

23 April 2021

The city police probing the alleged murder of a teenager by her father Sanu Mohan remains confident of finding a witness that would clear the mystery around the presence of alcohol in the victim’s body. While the accused has allegedly confessed to murdering his daughter, he has not said anything yet in that regard.

The police team engaged in collecting evidence with the accused is now in Goa after having covered Salem and Bengaluru on Thursday. “The team will take him to the casino there where he is said to have splurged the money,” said C.H. Nagaraju, District Police Chief (Kochi City). The place where he reportedly stayed will also be visited for evidence collection.

Maharashtra remains off the list for the time being considering the grave pandemic situation there. The Deputy Police Commissioner has already been called back while the two members left there are expected to leave shortly. The accused allegedly has a cheating case registered against him as part of the business he had run in Pune some years ago.

Notwithstanding the seemingly contradictory statements that the accused had given, police now feel that his version about the incident at the apartment could be true. He had confessed that he had smothered the teenager and the post mortem and DNA examination have proved that.

What left the police confused was his statement that he had smothered the teenager by putting his hand around her neck in which case there should have been multiple breakages in the cartilage, which was not the case. So, the police re-enacted the scene which proved that he had applied pressure on her jaw that ultimately affected her lungs and left her unconscious besides leading to her bleeding.

It has already been proved that the blood drops found in the apartment belonged to the victim.

The investigation team is expected back only by Tuesday after collecting evidence from Kollur, Murudeshwar, and Karwar in Karnataka along the way.

Meanwhile, it is learned that the police have collected evidence from the car belonging to the accused that was used by him to flee the State and was seized from Coimbatore earlier this week. He had sold it allegedly to fund his life on the run.

The accused was arrested on April 19 almost a month after his daughter’s body was found in the Muttar river. He told the police that he had suicide plans owing to his debts and had killed the daughter not having the heart to leave her an orphan.

He remains remanded in police custody till April 29.