Team led by Cardinal Alencherry returns from Rome

May 07, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The four-member team from the Syro-Malabar Church led by Cardinal George Alencherry returned from Rome on Sunday.

The team comprised Archbishop Mathew Moolakkatt, Archbishop Andrews Thazhath (apostolic administrator of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese), Archbishop Joseph Perumthottam, and Archbishop Joseph Pamplany.

The team is learnt to have met Cardinal Pietro Parolin, State secretary, and Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, prefect of the Dicastery of the Eastern Churches, on May 4. The team members did not speak to the press on their return.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) has called upon the government to take steps to restore normality in Manipur, which is in the grip of violence.

KCBC president Cardinal Baselios Cleemis said the government should take steps to end communal strife that could spell doom for democracy.

Almaya Munnettam, a forum of lay people in the Syro-Malabar Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, had earlier slammed the Catholic Church leadership in the State for its alleged silence on the violent incidents in Manipur. “Manipur is burning. Churches have been burnt, and thousands of people have fled places of disturbance, but the church leadership, including Syro-Malabar Church, have remained silent,” said Almaya Munnettam in a statement.

Riju Kanjookkaran, spokesman for the lay people’s forum, claimed that the church leadership was silent as it was afraid of government agencies. The forum has been vociferous in its demand to continue with the fully congregation-facing Mass in the archdiocese against the ruling of the Synod of bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church.