Teachers urge govt. to resolve shortcomings at Ernakulam medical college

Teachers at the Government Medical College, Ernakulam, affiliated to the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association have urged the government to rectify the shortcomings at the institution.

Suggesting that super-specialty departments have to be started without delay, the teachers said in their memorandum submitted to Chief Secretary V.S. Joy that the departments, including general medicine, orthopaedics, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics and the cancer care centre, were not able to function to their full capacity and efficiency owing to the lack of supporting departments. Patients who needed treatment in departments like neurosurgery, cardiothoracic surgery, medical and surgical gastroenterology and paediatric surgery were being referred to medical colleges in Kottayam and Thrissur or to nearby private institutions, it said.

Citing the shortage of staff, the teachers said that there were only three posts of senior residents, though the number of postgraduates was significantly less. They suggested that postgraduate courses needed to be offered in all the major departments from the next academic year onwards. At present, postgraduates were given admission to only five departments, including paediatrics, general medicine, psychiatry, pathology and microbiology, they said.

The association suggested introducing round-the-clock public transport facility to the medical college as the lack of regular bus services affected patients as they had to depend on autorickshaw or taxi services. Other recommendations include a surgical theatre in the trauma care centre; family quarters for faculty members; proper accommodation for postgraduate students; and pay ward facility.

The teachers have also requested the government to implement the general transfer for 2022 as there were many faculty members, who continued to work outstation for more than four years.