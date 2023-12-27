Teacher sets trend by imparting Economics lessons through ‘Vadakkanpattu’

December 27, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - KOCHI

What does ‘Vadakkanpattu’, the popular ballads of north Kerala, have to do with Economics lessons?While the two seems poles apart, Pramod Maliyankara, economics teacher at the SNV Higher Secondary School at North Paravur, has found an uncanny way of linking them up. Known for his improvised teaching methods, Mr. Pramod, an award-winning teacher who completed silver jubilee in profession this year, has deployed Vadakkanppattu as an effective tool to drive home concepts in Economics for Plus Two students.

He has chosen the chapter on perfect competition market for his out-of-the-box teaching experiment. The lesson set to the tune of Vadakkanpattu covers various features of the perfect competition market like the presence of large number of buyers and sellers, homogenous product, perfect knowledge of prices in market, free entry and exit.

“Listening to the song will help students easily understand and memorise concepts. The idea is to serve knowledge packaged as entertainment and art so that students are spared of the tediousness they usually associate with learning,” said Mr. Pramod.

ADVERTISEMENT

It took him around three days to set the lesson to the tune of Vadakkanpattu. It was sung by Sreehari Rajesh, a Plus Two student of the Humanities batch, and was recorded in a studio near the school the cost of which was borne by Mr. Pramod. “The song will soon be uploaded on YouTube so that students from other schools will also have access to it,“ he said.

It is not for the first time that Mr. Pramod has explored the scope of arts and culture for teaching. In the past, he had used the medium of Ottanthullal, Chakyarkuthu, skit, and mime to impart Economics lessons. Besides, he had also set lessons to the tune of popular film songs to draw the attention of students.

A member of the State Resource Group for Economics, Mr. Pramod had won this year’s State government award for the best teacher.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.